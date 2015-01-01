Isolation

1840: [[Three people in a room. One reading while standing, one sitting in a chair and reading, and a third quite belligerent.]] Person: The modern bookworm is too busy *reading* about the world to *look* at it. 1880: [[Person behind a person eating a meal and reading a newspaper]] Person: No one *talks* anymore- We take our daily newspapers in silence. 1910: [[Person behind another person walking along and reading a periodical]] Person: The magazine is destroying conversation. We read even as we walk! 1960: [[Person observing two kids in front of a TV]] Person: Television has put an end to family discussion. 1980: [[Person on public transportation surrounded by others lost in their own audio]] Person: Thanks to the Sony Walkman, anti-social isolation is now the norm. 2015: [[Person behind two others on their smartphones]] Person: We've become too absorbed in our phones to notice the- Person 2: *Dude*. It's been *two centuries*. - *Take a hint*. {{Title text: 2060: The gregarious superintelligent AI, happily talking its way out of a box, is fast becoming a relic of the past. Today's quantum hyper-beings are too busy with their internal multiverse sims to even notice that they're in boxes at all!}}

Permanent link to this comic: https://xkcd.com/1601/Image URL (for hotlinking/embedding): https://imgs.xkcd.com/comics/isolation.png