1840:
[[Three people in a room. One reading while standing, one sitting in a chair and reading, and a third quite belligerent.]]
Person: The modern bookworm is too busy *reading* about the world to *look* at it.
1880:
[[Person behind a person eating a meal and reading a newspaper]]
Person: No one *talks* anymore- We take our daily newspapers in silence.
1910:
[[Person behind another person walking along and reading a periodical]]
Person: The magazine is destroying conversation. We read even as we walk!
1960:
[[Person observing two kids in front of a TV]]
Person: Television has put an end to family discussion.
1980:
[[Person on public transportation surrounded by others lost in their own audio]]
Person: Thanks to the Sony Walkman, anti-social isolation is now the norm.
2015:
[[Person behind two others on their smartphones]]
Person: We've become too absorbed in our phones to notice the-
Person 2: *Dude*. It's been *two centuries*.
-
*Take a hint*.
{{Title text: 2060: The gregarious superintelligent AI, happily talking its way out of a box, is fast becoming a relic of the past. Today's quantum hyper-beings are too busy with their internal multiverse sims to even notice that they're in boxes at all!}}
