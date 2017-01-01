Steal This Comic
Thinking of buying from audible.com or iTunes?
Remember, if you pirate something, it's yours for life. You can take it anywhere and it will always work.
[[There is a flowchart whose paths are (You're a Criminal)<-Pirate<-(Buy or Pirate)->Buy->(Things Change)->(You Try to Recover Your Collection)->(You're a Criminal)]]
But if you buy DRM-locked media, and you ever switch operating systems or new technology comes along, your collection could be lost.
And if you try to keep it, you'll be a criminal (DMCA 1201).
So remember: if you want a collection you can count on, PIRATE IT.
Hey, you'll be a criminal either way.
(If you don't like this, demand DRM-free files)
{{Title text: I spent more time trying to get an audible.com audiobook playing than it took to listen to the book. I have lost every other piece of DRM-locked music that I ever paid for.}}
